Cardi B Teams With Messenger And Jesse Collins Entertainment To Launch ‘Cardi Tries ____’ Series

Without a doubt, Cardi B has become a global superstar with her music, charisma and meme-worthy hottakes. Now, the Grammy-winning rapper invites us to experience new things alongside her with the new series Cardi Tries ___ launching today.

From ’s Messenger and Jesse Collins Entertainment, Cardi Tries ___ is part of Messenger’s new “Watch Together” feature which allows audiences to enjoy Facebook Watch videos with friends and family in real-time. The new series has the “WAP” rapper trying new things outside of her repertoire including becoming an expert stunt car racer, ballerina, firefighter, teacher — just to name a few. Throughout the series, she will be joined by actors, athletes and other professionals such as Michelle Rodriguez of Fast & Furious fame, Debbie Allen of Grey’s Anatomy, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and country music singer and songwriter, Mickey Guyton, among others.

New episodes will drop Thursdays starting today through February 4. Cardi B fans will be able to enjoy the show in real-time over video calls with friends on Instagram, Messenger and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.

The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Executive producers are Cardi B, Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon. Todd Yasui serves as showrunner and executive producer.

