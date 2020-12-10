‘Caravaggio’s Shadow’ Wraps Shoot; Striking Production Stills Of Isabelle Huppert & Riccardo Scamarcio In Period Drama & Wild Bunch Deals

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped in Naples on writer-director Michele Placido’s fourteenth film as a director, Caravaggio’s Shadow (L’Ombra Di Caravaggio), about the enigmatic and genius Renaissance painter.

Today we can reveal three striking production stills from the movie, which stars Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick Chapter 2) as Caravaggio, Louis Garrel (Little Women) as the mysterious Shadow, Isabelle Huppert (Elle) as the Marquise Costanza Colonna, Micaela Ramazzotti (Like Crazy) as Lena and Placido in the role of Cardinal del Monte.

Veteran Italian filmmaker Placido, who also directed Scamarcio in hit 2005 crime drama Romanzo Criminale, has spent four years working and preparing for the film, which will focus on the adventurous and controversial life of the great painter from the 1600s. The movie will show the artist as a rebel without a cause, a man of huge talent but above all a rockstar ahead of his time, forced to deal with the troubling consequences of his dissolute life.

Related Story Wild Bunch Reorganizes In France To Reinforce Production/Co-Production Involvement

Caravaggio’s Shadow Wild Bunch

Set in 1610, the film will show how Pope Paul V orders the Vatican secret service to investigate Caravaggio. The pontiff must decide whether to grant the clemency for which the painter has petitioned since being sentenced to death for the murder of a love rival. The Investigator – known as the Shadow – begins the enquiry which will lead him to discover the conflicting vices and virtues of the artist whose life – or death – lies in his hands.

Wild Bunch has closed pre-sales on the film in Germany (Wild Bunch Germany), Spain (Vertigo), CIS/Baltics (Exponenta), Australia & NZ (Palace), Scandinavia (Njuta), Portugal (Midas), ex-Yugoslavia (Fivia), Hungary (Mozinet), Czech Republic (Film Europe), and Taiwan (Swallow Wings). 01 Distribution will distribute in Italy and Le Pacte will release in France.

Supporting cast includes Vinicio Marchioni, Lolita Chammah, Alessandro Haber, Moni Ovadia, Lorenzo Lavia and Brenno Placido. The film also marks the movie debut of Tedua, one of the most influential artists and rappers of the new Italian music scene, who plays Cecco.

Screenplay comes from Sandro Petraglia, Michele Placido and Fidel Signorile.

Caravaggio’s Shadow Wild Bunch

Produced by Federica Vincenti, the pic is a Goldenart Production with Rai Cinema – an Italian-French co-production between Charlot, Le Pacte, Mact Production, in cooperation with the Campania Film Commission and QMI. It is made with the contribution of the Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism – General Directorate for Cinema and Audiovisuals and of the Lazio Regional Authorities.

The behind the camera team includes Tonino Zera for the set decoration, Carlo Poggioli for the costumes, with Michele D’Attanasio as the director of photography and Consuelo Catucci as the editor. The music is by Planetoid.