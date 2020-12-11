‘Captain Marvel 2’: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris Join Cast

Captain Marvel 2 is continuing to take shape ahead of its November 2022 release date, with Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris as the WandaVision character Monica Rambeau joining the cast. Brie Larson returns as the lead in the sequel, which is being directed by Nia DaCosta.

In September, Deadline broke that after a long search, Marvel set newcomer Vellani to star in its Disney+ series based on its Ms Marvel comic-book character. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon as directors on the project, which hails from writer Bisha K. Ali.

Ms. Marvel centers on Kamala Khan (Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey. She first appeared in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim character to star in her own title, and she will become Marvel Studios’ first onscreen Muslim hero.

As for Parris, she will play the grown up Monica, a character played by Akira Akbar in 2019’s Captain Marvel, which grossed $1.13 billion at the global box office. Parris is also playing Monica in WandaVision, which bows January 15 as the first Marvel TV series on Disney+.

Captain Marvel 2 has a November 11, 2022 release date.