Candice Bergen To Guest Star On ABC’s The ‘Conners’ As [Spoiler]’s Mother

EXCLUSIVE: Classic TV comedies Murphy Brown and Roseanne ran on parallel tracks — they premiered within weeks of each other in fall 1988 for similarly long runs and came back with revivals that debuted just months apart. Now, in a powerhouse sitcom team-up, Murphy Brown star Candice Bergen will appear on ABC’s Roseanne spinoff, The Conners.

Guest starring on Jan 13 when The Conners‘ third season returns, Bergen will play Ben’s (Jay R. Ferguson) mother, Barb. Their relationship can best be described as cool. Despite being from Lanford, Barb has a superior air and a sharp tongue, but she’s much more agreeable when she’s had a few drinks. She’s judgmental about Ben’s relationship with Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and describes the Conner house as, “Like one of those places they break into on that program Cops.” (Watch the promo for Bergen’s appearance above).

Courtesy photo

In the current third season, The Conners – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

The Conners, ABC’s #1 comedy among adults 18-49, is executive produced by Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Werner Entertainment is the studio.

Bergen earned five Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes for her signature role as Murphy Brown on the acclaimed CBS sitcom. She reprised her role and executive produced the 2018 Murphy Brown revival. That same year, she starred in the hit feature Book Club alongside Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, and Mary Steenburgen. She is currently starring alongside Meryl Streep and Dianne Wiest in the HBO Max film Let Them All Talk directed by Steven Soderbergh.