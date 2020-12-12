California Covid-19 Update: New Infections Jump 20% In Single Day; Record Number Of Hospitalizations, ICU Patients And Deaths This Week

The number of daily new Covid-19 cases in California jumped 20% in the past 24 hours to a new all-time high of 35,468. It’s the third record number of new cases in the past week. The state has also seen records fall in terms of deaths — that was 220 yesterday — and hospitalizations — at 12,940 on Friday — and ICU capacity — with just 9% left statewide.

Certain areas in the state were even worse off. The hard-hit San Joaquin Valley had just 4.5% of its ICU beds left. The state’s adjusted metric showed remaining ICU capacity in Orange County at just 2.3% on Friday. The number for all of Southern California was 6.2%. ICUs in San Diego and Santa Clara Counties are projected to reach capacity next week.

There is less than 10% ICU capacity statewide. Staffing remains the number one issue. If you are a medical professional we need your help. We will pay for your time and fees for reactivating or restoring licenses. Sign up for the CA Health Corps NOW. https://t.co/e82f36Abzd — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 11, 2020

California hit 30,000 daily new cases on Sunday. The state seems to now be seeing a surge on top of that surge. A rise to say 40,000 new cases daily would mean over a quarter of a million new infections each week. Conservatively, 10% of those people would end up in the hospital, which would mean 28,000 over a one-week period. That’s unsustainable, given that the state only has about 72,000 beds.

Health officials have long warned of this surge on top of a surge scenario. The “nightmare” situation they say would be to see yet another surge from infections transmitted at December holiday gatherings.

That’s a familiar pattern in the U.S. for flu infections and it’s long been feared that the progress of Covid-19 would follow suit. While health officials have pleaded with Californians not to gather for the holidays, the tone of their warnings has become darker in the past week.

“We’re on a very dangerous track to seeing unprecedented and catastrophic suffering and death,” Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned on Friday.

“This is what we would call a Thanksgiving surge,” said Ferrer. “We had a surge and now we have a surge on top of a surge. Should this be followed by another surge from another holiday, it could be catastrophic.”