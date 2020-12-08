California’s 3-Week Covid-19 Shutdown Could Turn Into “6 or 9 Weeks If Transmission Rates Stay As High As They Are,” Warns Health Official

While the 24,375 new Covid-19 cases reported in California on Tuesday were lower than the 30,000-plus all-time high seen over the weekend, California Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly stressed that the state has still “seen more than a doubling of our average case number.”

“Most non-essential activities create a serious threat of transmission,” he warned.

“Just about 15 days ago, we were reporting a 7-day average of 11,000 cases,” he said, before observing that Tuesday numbers tend to be lower because of fewer tests over the weekend. “I expect tomorrow’s numbers to be significantly higher,” predicted Ghaly.

He said that the 14-day test positivity rate was 8.4%. And the 7-day rate was 10.1%, even with daily testing at near record levels. That data is “essentially telling us that the last week has been an even higher test positivity rate than it was before.”

Ghaly then added that the state has experienced a 50% overall increase in test positivity rate in the past two weeks. Then, for the first time, he hinted that there might be an extension of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Regional Stay-at-Home Order if positivity rates do not come down.

“In order for us to get through this difficult time, we need the actions of our citizens and our communities to make decisions to reduce transmissions overall so we can get through not just what might be a tough three weeks, but hopefully prevent three weeks turning into six or nine weeks if transmission rates stay as high as they are.”

“All activities that were maybe lower risk a month ago, today are higher risk,” he warned.