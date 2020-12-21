California Covid-19 Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Says, “Very Likely That We’re Going To Extend The Stay-At-Home Order”

On Monday California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that many areas of the state would likely see an extension of his 3-week stay-at-home order which is set to expire in Southern California on December 30.

“Based upon all the data,” said the Governor, “It’s very likely that we’re going to extend the stay at home order.” Another part of the state likely to see the order extended is the San Joaquin Valley which, along with Southern California, is at 0% ICU capacity and into their surge plans, which can add another 20% capacity, said Newsom. The text of the CA stay-at-home order can be found here.

The state reported 37,892 new daily cases on Monday and 83 new deaths, for a total of 22,676 lives lost to the virus. The 7-day average of new cases is 43,901. Newsom hinted that there may be some softening of the rise of the daily new cases numbers, given the last 2 days have been down from the all-time high and are now tracking below the 7-day average. But that could also be the impact of data delays over the weekend.

The average number of daily deaths is 233 over the past 14 days. Monday’s number is far below that but, once again, the governor reminded that “Those weekend reporting periods often lag.”

The test positivity rate rose to 12%, even as the state delivered a record number of nearly 400,000 tests on Sunday. That’s bad news, because it likely means the number of infections is growing rapidly.

There were 17,190 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the state and ICU capacity rose from 2.1% on Friday to 2.5% reported Monday. That’s also good news.

One wild card in the deck Newsom is playing with is the possibly more highly infective mutation in the virus that came to light over the weekend. State officials said that none of the strain has been discovered in California and that plans are being made to keep it out.

You can watch the governor’s news conference below.