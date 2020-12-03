California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Announces “Regional” Stay-At-Home Order

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom warned a “more dramatic” Covid-19 stay-at-home order may be in the offing.

On Thursday, after the state saw its highest new daily case count of the pandemic, the governor made good on that pledge.

Newsom said he was “pulling an emergency break,” announcing a “regional” stay at home order in California based on a region’s available intensive care unit capacity.

The governor then defined the state by 5 regions: Northern California, Southern California, The San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area and greater Sacramento.

Regions that fall under the stay at home order requirement will be under the lock down for three weeks.

The stay at home order will apply to areas where ICU Capacity falls under 15%. That certainly includes Los Angeles County, which had only 122 such beds left as of Wednesday; Imperial County, which had only 2 ICU beds available on Thursday; and counties in the state’s Central Valley. It was unclear, however, how those county numbers would impact each of the 5 regions. Newsom indicated that many of the new regions would be under the 15% ICU threshold in a matter of days.

Retail will still be allowed, but at max 20% capacity. Bars, wineries, personal service businesses, hair salons and barbershops are to be closed. Schools with waivers can stay open, along with “critical infrastructure.” Restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service only.

Newsom also said all non-essential travel would be “suspended.”

Regions on Thursday announced to be under the 15% threshold have 48 hours to make adjustments.

At one point, the governor tried to sound an optimistic note, saying there is “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“This is the final surge in this pandemic,” said Newsom hopefully. “We do not anticipate having to do this again.” Just moments before, however, the governor also recognized that the state has not yet begun to see the surge from Thanksgiving travel and events.

On Wednesday, the state’s Covid-19 dashboard indicated that 20,759 new cases had been reported over the past 24 hours. That’s nearly 2,500 more cases than the previous high of 18,350. Even worse, as testing numbers have generally trended upward, the state’s test positivity rate has still skyrocketed. (More tests usually mean a declining positivity rate.)

On Thursday, California reported 18,951 new cases. That’s second only Wednesday’s number and marks the third time in 10 days the state has breached the previously unimaginable 18,000 daily new cases mark. The 7-day average of cases is 15,121.

The state’s 14-day average test positivity rate was 7.0% on Thursday. That’s up 1.8% in the past week alone.

The state as a whole had only 1,731 out of 7,662 ICU beds available on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, L.A. City and County officials issued their own “Safer-at-Home” orders, but they were much less stringent than those laid out by the governor on Thursday.

City News Service contributed to this story.

