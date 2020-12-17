CAA Signs ‘The Prom’ Breakout Star Jo Ellen Pellman

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actress Jo Ellen Pellman, the breakout star of Ryan Murphy’s The Prom.

Pellman stars opposite Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, and Ariana DeBose in Netflix film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play. Even with all the star power involved in the film, Pellman more than holds her own, both on the acting and singing front.

She, along with DeBose, has launched Unruly Hearts Inititative, which strives to connect a young audience with trusted organizations that advocate for the LGBTQ+ community through resources for Housing Insecurity Solutions, Mental Health Access & Mentorship, and Education Access.

Pellman continues to be represented by Principal Entertainment LA and Peikoff Mahan.