CAA Signs UK Podcast Company Crowd Network

EXCLUSIVE: Crowd Network, the UK podcast network and producer established by a group of former BBC Radio execs, has signed with CAA.

The Hollywood talent agency has signed the company and will work with it to create opportunities including brand partnerships and developing new IP as well as moves into live events, film, television, and publishing.

It is the latest example of Hollywood expanding its reach in the podcast space – as Deadline laid out in a feature yesterday.

The company, which launched in September, was established by CEO Mike Carr, former editor of BBC Radio Sport, Content Director Steve Jones, who was a BBC radio and podcast producer, Creative Director Tom Fordyce, the former Chief Sports Writer for the BBC and co-host of That Peter Crouch Podcast and Talent Director Louise Gwilliam, former rugby union producer for BBC 5Live.

Crowd Network is behind shows including Murder in House Two, a 15-year journalistic investigation into the 2005 Haditha massacre by US Marines, The Mentor, a 12-week business mentorship program for budding entrepreneurs from underrepresented and under-resourced background and The Joe Marler Show featuring the England rugby star.

“The CAA team completely understands our model and have brought a huge amount of experience and knowledge to bear which has already added real value,” said Carr. “We are aiming to be Europe’s largest audio-on-demand network while developing a slate of trailblazing content. To do that we need to surround ourselves with partners that are leaders in their fields and that we trust – and in CAA that’s exactly what we’ve got.”