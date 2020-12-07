CAA Signs Luke Evans

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Luke Evans, who is currently filming David E. Kelley’s and John-Henry Butterworth’s Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, and Michael Shannon.

Evans will next be seen in the ITV miniseries The Pembrokeshire Murders, which debuts in January. The versatile actor has been working in multiple platforms: After starring as Gaston in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty And The Beast, he is attached to reprise his role and also executive produce a prequel series with Josh Gad that is in development at Disney+.

He will also be seen in the forthcoming feature Dreamland with Gary Oldman and Armie Hammer, and he is coming off Netflix’s Murder Mystery and the Roland Emmerich’s Midway. He also played the dragon slaying Bard the Bowman, who took down the flying dragon Smaug in The Hobbit.

Earlier this year, Evans released his debut studio album titled At Last.

Evans continues to be represented by United Agents in the UK and Anonymous Content.