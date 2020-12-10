CAA Signs Lauren Bright Pacheco, Host Of True Crime Podcast ‘Happy Face’

EXCLUSIVE: Podcasting is becoming big business and as such the Hollywood agencies are building up their talent books. The latest move is CAA signing Lauren Bright Pacheco, host of the true crime podcast Happy Face, which is in development at CBS All Access.

Bright Pacheco hosts and produces the show, which tells the story of Dr. Oz contributor Melissa Moore, whose father was a notorious serial killer. Produced by iHeart Media, the show is being adapted for a scripted television series by Your Honor writer Jennifer Cacicio and The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King.

She also hosts podcast Murder in Oregon, which looks at the case of the murder of Oregon’s Department of Corrections director Michael Francke, who was brutally stabbed to death outside his office in Salem, and a companion podcast to The Murders at the White House Farm, the ITV drama that airs on HBO Max in the U.S.

Elsewhere, Bright Pacheco has produced music podcasts Wholly Human with LeAnn Rimes and Speed of Sound with Steve Greenberg.

She started out in radio and worked as a reporter, writer and daytime TV producer including on Dr. Oz. She is based in New York and is also represented by Barry Perlman at Ritholz, Levy, Fields LLP.

CAA podcast agent Josh Lindgren told Deadline that the growth in podcasting that he’s seen over the past few years is “extraordinary.” “There was a real inflection point about two years ago and I think we’re hitting another inflection point right now. The podcast as IP for TV and film has really taken off in a big way.”