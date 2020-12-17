CA Covid-19 Update: California Hits Death Record As Cases Continue To Surge Again; America Sees Worst Day Ever Of Pandemic

More and more Americans are now receiving the coronavirus vaccine, but confirmed cases and deaths from the disease are horribly shattering records almost daily, across both the nation and in the hot zone of California.

Savaged more than many countries around the world, the Golden State hit a dark new all-time death high today with 379 lives lost to Covid-19.

Facing the dire situation of almost no available ICU beds in much of the state, the California Department of Public Health also reported 52,281 new cases Thursday. The past two days have seen new cases leaping around 20,000 on both Wednesday and Thursday from December 15 in California.

Still in a glimmer of hope, the 52,281 cases tallied today is not the all-time record.

That dubious distinction goes to the 53,711 reported on Wednesday. However, with the just under 1,500 difference between December 16 and today, it should also be noted that the case backlog accounting that usually contributes to big numbers like what we have seen the past two days is not really a big factor for Thursday’s numbers – sadly.

That December 16 new cases number is the most any state in the union has had on a single day all year. Texas had 58,000 on December 11, but that turned out to be a data anomaly and not actually an indication of the Lone Star state’s true infection status.

As things stand right now, if it were a sovereign nation, the state of California would be the third most infected country in the world. It would be after America and Brazil and ahead of the UK and India – all of whom are buckling under the disease.

California’s previous fatality record was just yesterday with 293 Covid-19 released deaths on the state’s Covid-19 online dashboard. As perhaps the deadliest indication of how bad things really are, the past week has seen a gruesome trio of all-time death nights. Comparatively, today’s deaths are up 1.8% from Wednesday, a stat that has a lot of faces, names and families behind it.

Witnessing the fallout from Thanksgiving travel and gatherings becoming clearer, California’s current semi-stay-at-home orders and restrictions seem like a in the path of an 18-wheeler as the numbers climb and climb. In incredibly hard-hit Los Angeles, county officials and Congressman Adam Schiff both have virtual townhalls set for tonight to address the crisis and take questions from the public.

There will undoubtedly be a lot of questions.

In the Southern California region, which includes the City of Angels and San Diego, ICU capacity fell to a mere 0.5% on December 16. That scary stat came as Governor Gavin Newsom announced earlier this week that the state had ordered 5,000 body bags.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel,” Newsom said on December 15. “And that means we’re going through perhaps the most intense and urgent moment since the beginning of this pandemic.”

Amidst all that tragedy and death, that “light” is the increasingly widely distributed Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Designating frontline healthcare workers as the first to get the shot, California is aiming to have 2.1 million doses of the vaccine by New Year’s Eve. With a population of nearly 40 million, that means a lot of Californians are going to be waiting deep into 2021 for their shot, so to speak.

A meeting today might augment that a bit, or at least provide some more light, to paraphrase the Governor.

A second Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna is expected being discussed by officials at the FDA on Thursday. If approval, and also given the thumbs up by the CDC it could see another 20 million doses distributed to Americans by the end of 2020.

Nationwide, the USA broke a pandemic benchmark on Wednesday as the weather became even less hospitable and snowstorms dumped on the East Coast. There were 245,033 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday and 3,611 deaths. That brings the US total to around 17.1 million cases and over 308,000 death since February of this annus horribilis.