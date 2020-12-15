‘Burn In’ AI Drama Based On Book In Works At CBS From Rob Doherty & Rideback

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Burn In, an AI drama based on P.W. Singer and August Cole’s novel Burn In: A Novel of the Real Robotic Revolution, from Elementary creator Rob Doherty, Dan Lin’s Rideback and CBS Studios, where Doherty is under an overall deal.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Burn In is described as a gripping techno-thriller and fact-based tour of tomorrow. Written by Doherty, the drama explores an America where the science fiction of AI and robotics has come true. Set in Washington, D.C., an FBI agent’s world is altered when her next assignment is field-testing an advanced police robot.

Doherty executive produces with Lin and Lindsey Liberatore for Rideback, Singer and Cole. CBS Studios is the studio.

Doherty most recently created, executive produced and showran crime procedural Elementary, starring Lucy Liu and Jonny Lee Miller, which aired for seven seasons on CBS. Prior to that, he worked on CBS Studios’ NBC/CBS supernatural drama Medium, starring Patricia Arquette, starting as co-executive producer in Season 2, and rising to executive producer in the seventh and final season.

Rideback also is executive producing two other dramas in development at CBS, Activation, from Katrina O’Gilvie (Swagger); and Tempest, from Jeff Buhler (Pet Sematary). Rideback also is behind Lewisburg, a drama inspired by the life of actor Gbenga Akinnagbe, which has received a script commitment with penalty at NBC. All three projects stem from CBS Studios, Rideback and Thinking Hat’s Rideback/Thinking Hat Campfire writers room program. Additionally, Rideback is behind the CW’s upcoming Walker reboot starring Jared Padalecki and Netflix’s live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender, based on the animated show.