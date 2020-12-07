Click to Skip Ad
Buchwald Hires Shannon King To Head Human Resources

Shannon King Buchwald
Courtesy Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Buchwald has hired Shannon King, who most recently worked at Lionsgate in the Production Employee Relations department, as the agency’s Human Resources manager. She will be based in the agency’s Los Angeles office.

In the newly created role, King will work with Buchwald leadership and oversee all HR responsibilities for the Los Angeles and New York offices. She also will serve on the board of Buchwald’s Inclusion Initiative, which in June tapped activist and marketing expert Nathan Pirtle as director.

King, who attended law school at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, began her career as a social worker working for the Department of Children and Family Services in Cleveland.

