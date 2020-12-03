Bron Boosts TV Team, Adds Samantha Thomas As EVP And Emma Fleischer As Creative Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Bron Studios’ TV Group said Thursday that it has hired Samantha Thomas as EVP and Emma Fleischer as creative producer, as the division continues to ramp up its slate. Thomas will oversee creative for Bron’s active slate of productions from development through post, while Fleischer will work directly on productions, overseeing on-the-ground efforts. Both previously worked in the world of Marvel TV.

Both will report to Bron Studios’ television group president David Davoli.

Fleischer is currently in Ireland on the set of Kin, Bron’s multi-part crime drama starring Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne and Aidan Gillen which is currently filming. Near a shooting start in London is the English-language remake of the French series Call My Agent! (Dix Pour Cent), which Bron is producing with UK-based Headline Pictures in association with Turbine Studio.

“I am fortunate to have Samantha and Emma, two incredible executives, working with me to help build the Bron television group,” Davoli said Thursday. “Their contribution to every aspect of our productions is immeasurable and their innate talents and instincts for great television are matched only by their exceptional qualities as human beings.”

Thomas joined Bron in 2019 as a consultant from Marvel Television, where she was VP Original Programming and worked on that company’s Netflix series including Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Jessica Jones the latter of which she served as co-executive producer. She began her scripted producing career at Bad Robot and was a producer on ABC’s Lost. Her producing credits also included Once Upon a Time, Ugly Betty and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Fleischer previously was VP Television at Elevated Films and was an executive producer on Black Equals Beauty. Her producing credits also featured Marvel series: Runaways, Daredevil and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Bron’s TV slate also includes the recently completed The Defeated (aka Shadowplay), a 16-episode gritty dramatic thriller starring Taylor Kitsch and Michael C. Hall. It is also working with Italy’s Palomar on the spaghetti Western That Dirty Black Bag.