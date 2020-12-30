British Singer Petula Clark Condemns Nashville Bomber For Playing “Downtown” Before Explosion

British signer Petula Clark has expressed dismay and disappointment after her song “Downtown” could be heard playing from the suspected Nashville bomber’s explosives-filled vehicle moments before the tragic incident on Friday.

“I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement – was me – singing ‘Downtown!”, Clark said in a statement on Facebook. “Of all the thousands of songs – why this one?”

In surveillance videos depicting the moment of the bombing, Clark’s pop number plays under an evacuation warning. The singer, whose number seems to have scored the suspected attacker’s crime, also expressed “shock and disbelief” at the explosion in the downtown area of the music mecca. She also said that many listeners have found joy and much-needed comfort in her anthem, but noted that “you can read something else into these words – depending on your state of mind.”

The singer concluded her statement offering words of comfort and sympathy to Nashville residents and those shaken by the event.

“I would like to wrap my arms around Nashville – give you all a hug – and wish you Love, a Happy and Healthy New Year – and, as we sometimes say in the U.K., steady the Buff!,” she wrote.

Composed by Tony Hatch, Clark’s “Downtown” debuted in 1964 and climbed up the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart.

See her full statement below.