‘Bridgerton’ Creator Chris Van Dusen Signs With Literate For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Chris Van Dusen, creator, showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming Shondaland-Netflix series Bridgerton, has signed with Literate for management.

Bridgerton, based on the bestselling novels by Julia Quinn, is the first series to premiere out of Shonda Rhimes’ overall deal with Netflix. It will launch on Christmas Day.

The eight-episode series follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Luke Thompson, Sabrina Bartlett, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Van Dusen executive produces with Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Van Dusen previously was a co-executive producer on Scandal, where he penned 12 episodes after joining the series in its second season. He landed his first writing gig on Grey’s Anatomy and also served as a producer on The Catch.