‘Bridge And Tunnel’ Casts Barrett Wilbert Weed; Rushi Kota Returns To ‘Never Have I Ever’

EXCLUSIVE: Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls on Broadway) is set for a recurring role in Bridge and Tunnel, Epix’s upcoming half-hour dramedy written, directed and produced by Edward Burns. Set in 1980, Bridge and Tunnel revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town. Weed will play Lizzie, the artsy, sarcastic older sister of Pags (Brian Muller), who dreams of rock stardom for her all-girl punk band, Wildfire. She joins an ensemble cast that includes Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell. In addition to Burns, the series is also executive produced by his producing partner Aaron Lubin and Lori Keith Douglas. Weed recently starred as Janis Sarkisian in Tina Fey’s Broadway musical Mean Girls, based on the movie. She originated the role of Veronica Sawyer in Heathers: The Musical at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in Hollywood and at New World Stages Off-Broadway. Her portrayal of Sally Bowles in Cabaret at D.C.’s Signature Theatre, garnered her a Helen Hayes Award. On television, she can be seen in CBS’ Blue Bloods and on HBO’s Crashing. Weed is repped by CESD and Jeremy Katz of The Katz Company.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Rushi Kota is returning to Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever in a recurring role. Kota, whose character was introduced in the first season, plays Prashant, Kamala’s (Richa Moorjani) long-distance boyfriend, a current doctoral engineering student at the University of Chicago. Inspired by Kaling’s own childhood, Never Have I Ever follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl dealing with issues of family, sexuality and high school. The series is co-created, co-written and executive produced by Kaling and Lang Fisher, who also serve as showrunners. Kota is best known for his role as Dr. Vik Roy on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. He will next be seen in the thriller anthology indie film Phobias and currently co-stars in the sci-fi alien comedy Useless Humans on streaming platforms. Other television credits include Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1, Freeform’s Famous In Love, and a recurring role on Extant for CBS. Kota is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Karen Forman Management.