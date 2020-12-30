Breonna Taylor Shooting: Louisville Police Move To Fire Two More Officers Involved In Deadly Raid

The Louisville police department is moving to oust the officer who fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician, during a flawed early morning raid on her home. The department is also seeking to fire a second officer who obtained a judge’s approval for the poorly planned raid.

Officer Myles Cosgrove and Detective Joshua Jaynes both received pre-termination letters Tuesday, their lawyers told media outlets. Both officers will appear at a hearing before Police Chief Yvette Gentry on Thursday, and they can also appeal the police chief’s final decision.

A ballistics analysis determined that Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor, officials said. Jaynes was not present during the raid, but prepared the search warrant for Taylor’s apartment. Both have been on administrative reassignment as investigations continue into the case.

Only one other officer has been punished so far for his involvement in the botched raid. Brett Hankison, a detective, was fired in June for violating the department’s deadly force policy. He was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that entered a neighboring apartment. He has pleaded not guilty.

Taylor was killed on March 13 when the officers executed a “no-knock” warrant on the home she shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. The police were looking for Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, who allegedly was a known drug trafficker. Walker, who said he believed the home was being robbed, opened fire on the officers, striking one of them in the leg. They returned fire, striking and killing Taylor.

The killing of Taylor and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis as well as the case of Ahmaud Arberry sparked nationwide protests last spring that called on cities to divert money from police departments.