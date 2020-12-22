‘Breeders’: Season 2 Of FX/Sky’s Martin Freeman & Daisy Haggard Comedy Wraps

EXCLUSIVE: Avalon wrapped production on the second season of FX and Sky’s Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard comedy Breeders last Friday, as the UK faced further coronavirus disruption amid the outbreak of fast-spreading mutation of the virus.

Created by Freeman, Chris Addison, and Simon Blackwell, the parental comedy was one of the first Sky shows to begin filming in August following the Covid-19 production hiatus. Its 15-week shoot included a two-week pause following a positive coronavirus test.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Everything’s Going To Be OK producer Avalon makes the series in association with FX Productions. It features Freeman and Haggard as parents trying to look after their two small children Luke, played by George Wakeman, and Ava, played by Jayda Eyles.

Veep writer Blackwell serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch, and Michael Wiggs. Ben Palmer is co-executive producer.

Season 2 will premiere next year.