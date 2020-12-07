Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Halts Production Due To Positive Covid-19 Tests, Evolution Media Was Filming Season 11

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the latest high-profile series to have its production shut down as a result of Covid-19.

Deadline has confirmed that the Bravo reality series has halted production of its 11th season, which is produced by Evolution Media.

This comes as star Kyle Richards revealed over the weekend that she and her daughter, Sophia Umansky, had tested positive for the virus. Richards revealed the positive tests on Instagram. “Some of you may have heard I have Covid,” she wrote. “Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately, Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it’s safe to see the family and others again. I can’t wait to hug them.”

Star Garcelle Beauvais also revealed that crew members of the show had tested positive. Beauvais, who also co-hosts talkshow The Real, said that they were in the middle of a 14-day quarantine. “We get tested before we shoot,” she said on the daytime show. “We did the right things. But at the same time, it just shows you that this virus, you can touch something. It’s not necessarily just from people.”

Data from LA County health officials revealed that three staff at Evolution had tested positive for Covid-19. It’s not clear whether this is related to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or one of its other reality shows. Evolution owner MGM declined to comment.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was filming its 11th season in and around Beverly Hills. Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Christopher Cullen, Bill Fritz, Tina Gazzerro Clapp and Andy Cohen are exec producers.