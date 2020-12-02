Brandon Routh Joins ABC’s ‘The Rookie’ As Recurring In Season 3

Coming off his starring role on the first five seasons of the CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Brandon Routh has joined ABC’s The Rookie for a potential season-long arc.

First appearing in Episode 4 of the show’s upcoming third season, Routh will play Doug Stanton, an eleven-year veteran of the LAPD, whose views prove to be polarizing at the Mid-Wilshire station. He has currently been booked for four episodes, with a possibility for more.

Created by Alexi Hawley, police procedural dramedy The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. Season 3 of the show, from ABC Signature and eOne, premieres Jan. 3.

Routh most recently played Ray Palmer/Atom on Legends of Tomorrow. He also is known for his starring role as Superman/Clark Kent in Superman Returns and for playingTodd Ingram in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He also did memorable recurring stints on NBC’s Chuck and the CW’s Arrow. Routh is repped by UTA and Main Title Entertainment.