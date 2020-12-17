‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’: Hannah Levien, Leland Orser, Patrick Fischler To Recur In Netflix Horror Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Levien (The Magicians, Siren), Leland Orser (I Am The Night, Berlin Station) and Patrick Fischler (The Right Stuff, Defending Jacob) are set for recurring roles opposite Rosa Salazar on Brand New Cherry Flavor, Netflix’s upcoming horror-thriller revenge series.

Brand New Cherry Flavor is written by Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero) and Lenore Zion (Billions, Channel Zero). Based on the cult horror novel by Todd Grimson, the eight-episode series is the story of Lisa Nova (Salazar), an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990 Los Angeles who embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge.

Levien will recur as Christine, Orser will play Mike Nathans and Fischler will portray Alvin Sender.

In addition to Salazar, they join previously announced cast Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward and Manny Jacinto.

The series is a co-production of Netflix and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Antosca has an overall deal, and served as executive producer on The Act and Channel Zero. Antosca executive produces through his production banner Eat the Cat alongside Zion. Arkasha Stevenson, who helmed the third season of Syfy’s anthology series Channel Zero, will direct the first episode.

Levien is repped by Tyman Stewart at The Characters Talent Agency and Laura Gibson at 11:11 Entertainment. Orser is repped by Gersh. Fischler is repped by Paradigm and Main Title.