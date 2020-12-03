Bonnie Raitt, John Mellencamp Instruments Among Auction Items To Help Live Touring Charity

Live music has been virtually wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. So to help out the talent agencies, management firms, artists and live touring companies fighting to stay alive, a fundraiser featuring some superstar guitars is on auction.

The nonprofit National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) is behind the effort, launching a Guitar and Stringed Instruments Auction. Starting today and running through Sunday, December 13, the auction is open to the public and will help raise crucial funds for NITO’s continued efforts to ensure that the live touring industry has a united voice in Washington D.C. and in a rapidly changing economy.

A selection of guitars and stringed instruments will be on auction from George Benson, Leon Bridges, David Bromberg, Mike Doughty, Fall Out Boy, Steve Forbert, Tom Higgenson/Plain White T’s, Jack Johnson, Will Kimbrough, Mark Knopfler, Sonny Landreth, Tommy Lee, Nick Lowe, Steve Martin, J Mascis, John Mellencamp, Pat Metheny, Jim Miller, Thurston Moore, Graham Nash, Tim O’Brien, OK Go, John Petrucci, Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bill Reynolds, Joe Satriani, Chris Smither, Los Straitjackets, Lars Ulrich, Steve Vai, Kurt Vile, The War On Drugs, and Weezer.

A full list of auction items is available here.

NITO is behind the #SaveLiveMusic hashtag and the Save Our Stages Act, which is encouraging Congressional leadership to include and pass a COVID-19 relief package aimed at the live events industry.