‘The Bold Type’ Star Aisha Dee To Lead Australian Horror Satire ‘Sissy’

EXCLUSIVE: The Bold Type star Aisha Dee is leading feature horror Sissy, which is underway in Canberra, Australia.

The social media satire heralds from producers Lisa Shaunessy of Arcadia (2067), John De Margheriti of DEMS Entertainment (Ladies In Black) and X-Men franchise co-producer Jason Taylor of Freedom Films. Taylor and Arcadia recently teamed on sci-fi 2067, starring Kodi-Smit McPhee and Ryan Kwanten.

In Sissy, Dee plays Cecilia (aka Sissy), teen BFF of Emma. The two were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them, until Alex, her bully and tormentor, ruined all of that. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream – until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade. Invited away on Emma’s bachelorette weekend, Sissy finds herself stuck in a remote cabin with her high school bully…and a taste for revenge.

Also starring are Emily De Margheriti (Ladies In Black), Yerin Ha (Halo), Lucy Barrett (Bloom), Daniel Monks (Pulse) and Hannah Barlow (For Now), who, alongside Kane Senes (For Now) also co-wrote the script and will co-direct.

Alexandra Burke, James Boyce, William Day Frank, Mathieu Van de Velde and Vicki De Margheriti serve as executive producers.

Filmed in Canberra, and produced at Film Plus, the film has received production funding from Screen Canberra, Screen Australia, the Academy of Interactive Entertainment, ACT Film One Investors, Freedom Films, Mind the Gap and Arcadia.

Dee is repped by Gersh and Creative Room. Barlow is repped by Liberty Artists Management; Emily De Margheriti is repped by Fourward and Ian White Management. Ha is repped by Morrissey Management; Barrett by Active Artists Management and AKA; Monks by IMC and Curtis Brown . Senes is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.