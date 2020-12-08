‘Body Brokers’: Vertical Entertainment Acquires John Swab’s Crime Thriller Starring Jack Kilmer & Alice Englert

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Body Brokers, a new crime thriller written and directed by Run with the Hunted helmer John Swab and starring Jack Kilmer and Alice Englert. A release in select theaters nationwide is set for February 19, 2021.

The film follows two junkies in Ohio as they take up an opportunity to head to Los Angeles for drug treatment. But while on the road to sobriety, the two challenge the rehab process and begin to see it as a cover for a predatory business. Michael K. Williams, Melissa Leo, Frank Grillo, Jessica Rothe, Peter Greene, Owen Campbell, Sam Quartin and Thomas Dekker co-star.

“Body Brokers is an astonishing story that breaks down the seemingly altruistic rehabilitation industry affecting the millions of people suffering in the opiate epidemic,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. “We’re excited to be partnering with John and Jeremy again to bring this important story to North American audiences next year.”

Jeremy M. Rosen produced, cast and was music supervisor on the the pic via Roxwell Films, in association with Voltage Pictures, BondIt Media Capital, Blood Moon Creative and One Two Twenty Entertainment. Robert Ogden Barnum and Oliver Ridge are producers. Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter, Luke Taylor, Matthew Heldermen, Viviana Zarragoitia, Ali Jazayeri, Kathryn M. Moseley, Sam Quartin and Mark Farrrow executive produce.

Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.