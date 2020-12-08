Katie O’Connell Marsh Promoted As Platform One Media Rebrands As Boat Rocker Studios, Scripted

Platform One Media, the company behind Apple’s Invasion and Showtime’s Rust, is being rebranded. The production company has been rebranded as Boat Rocker Studios, Scripted, a year after the Canadian company acquired the studio.

As part of the move, Katie O’Connell Marsh, who was Chairman and CEO of Platform One Media, has been promoted to Vice-Chair of Boat Rocker Studios.

Boat Rocker Media Co-Executive Chairmen Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier will assume the additional roles of Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios, and Michel Pratte, Boat Rocker Media President, assumes the additional title of General Manager, Boat Rocker Studios.

O’Connell Marsh will lead all scripted activities and work with the trio to attract more high-profile creators, talent and opportunities. The company has first look deals with the likes of Dakota Johnson, Lena Headey and Laura Dern.

“By folding Platform One and Temple Street under Boat Rocker Studios, Scripted, we will streamline our scripted operations and continue to build a slate of dynamic shows that connect with audiences globally,” said O’Connell Marsh. “It’s been really inspiring to work with Dave, Ivan and Michel and I look forward to our continued collaboration moving ahead.”

“As the global media industry continues to evolve, so does our business within it. We believe that now is the perfect time to lean into the growing Boat Rocker brand and use it to its fullest potential to help build out, across all genres, the company’s incredible slate of projects,” added David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg. “The addition last year of Katie to our already stellar senior leadership team was huge for the company. Her instincts, creative taste and strategic acumen are second-to-none, and we couldn’t be more excited to work more closely with Katie in her new role to identify additional and exciting opportunities for the Studio.”

Elsewhere, Jay Peterson, formerly Co-Founder & CEO Matador Content and Managing Director of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted, takes on the role of President, Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted. Todd Lubin, Matador Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer assumes Matador’s top leadership role. Jon Rutherford, formerly Managing Director of Boat Rocker Studios, Kids & Family, is elevated to the role of President, Boat Rocker Studios, Kids and Family, Steve Lescroart, formerly Co-President of Platform One Media, is upped to the role of President, Boat Rocker Studios, Scripted.