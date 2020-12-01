BlackBox, Leader Produzion, EO Media Team On Luis Sepúlveda Series; Kim Engelbrecht & Iain Glen Cast In ‘Reyka’ – Global Briefs

Production company BlackBox Multimedia has partnered with Italian producers Leader Produzioni and LatAm’s EO Media Distribution for the TV series adaptation of Luis Sepúlveda’s novel Diary Of A Sentimental Killer. The story follows an unnamed assassin who has been left by his lover the day before he is set to embark on a crucial assignment. Chilean writer Sepúlveda, who died from Covid-19 in April 2020, saw his books sell more than 6 million copies worldwide and be translated into 40 languages.

Kim Engelbrecht and Iain Glen will lead the cast of Reyka, M-Net and Fremantle’s eight-part crime drama that will shoot in South Africa. The show follows a flawed but brilliant criminal profiler who investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer. The series is created and written by Rohan Dickson and is jointly produced by Serena Cullen for Serena Cullen Productions in the UK and Harriet Gavshon for Quizzical Pictures in South Africa. Zee Ntuli and Catharine Cooke are directing. It will premiere on M-Net in July 2021, with Fremantle handling sales.

Studiocanal has licensed a package of high-end dramas to South Korean steaming service Watcha ahead of the Asia TV Forum. The shows included in the deal are Canal+ Originals Possessions and War Of the Worlds, while the companies previously struck a deal for Years And Years. Sarah Mottershead, Senior Sales Manager, brokered the deal.

WarnerMedia has commissioned a second season of the HBO Asia Original horror anthology series Folklore. The seven-part series will shoot early next year in Seven Asian territories including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. Each episode will be directed by a local director from each territory, with Singaporean filmmaker Eric Khoo overseeing the show. Directors this time are: Sittisiri Mongkolsiri from Thailand, Shih-Han Liao from Taiwan, Erik Matti from the Philippines, Billy Christian from Indonesia, Nicole Midori Woodford from Singapore, and Bradley Liew from Malaysia. Pop singer-songwriter, Seiko Matsuda, will be making her directorial debut in the episode from Japan.