‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ & ‘Black Panther 2′ Move Deeper Into 2022; Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars’ Pic Going 2023: Disney Updates Release Sked Post Investor Day

There were several release date changes announced by Disney at Investor Day yesterday, but they’ve summarized many of them this AM with additional titles which weren’t covered.

The 2022 Marvel slate is moving deeper into the calendar, i.e. Marvel’s Black Panther moving from May 6, 2022 to July 8, 2022. It’s the only wide release on that date. Dis

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder which shoots in Australia next year and is already in pre-production there will now kick off summer on May 6, 2022 instead of playing Feb. 11, 2022.

Captain Marvel 2 is also going deeper in the 2022 calendar opening Nov. 11 instead of July 8 that year. While Thor 4 is the only movie on its new date, Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled against Skydance/Paramount’s Spellbound.

The studio had Dec. 22, 2023 set aside for a Star Wars movie and that will be designated to Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron.

However, Disney also re-dated a few other titles they took off the list temporarily, i.e. the 20th titles As we mentioned yesterday, outside of Raya the Last Dragon (which is now opening March 5 instead of March 12 in theaters and Disney+ Premiere access), Disney is trying to stay committed to a theatrical release plan as long as the pandemic doesn’t get in the studio’s way. This despite the fact that they plan to pour as much as $16 billion into streaming by 2024.

Here’s a rundown of the studio’s theatrical release schedule changes:

(L-R) Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey and Armie Hammer Rob Youngson/20th Century

On the 20th and Searchlight side, King’s Man moves a month from Feb. 12 to March 12 next year, which is the old date that Raya had, and the Marv action prequel is going up against New Line/HBO Max’s Sopranos prequel release of The Many Saints of Newark. Searchlight’s Antlers, which was dated on Feb 19, 2021 is now unset. Ryan Reynolds action comedy Free Guy is now planning to open on May 21, 2021 going up against another Warner/HBO Max title, Godzilla vs. Kong and Lionsgate’s Saw movie Spiral with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Kenneth Branagh’s star ensemble Death on the Nile is slotted for Sept. 17 next year, up against Universal’s Bad Guys and Sony’s Man From Toronto. Disney is moving its placeholder for an untitled 20th release from Sept. 10, 2021 to Feb. 11, 2022.

Disney had dates set aside for untitled Pixar movies and they’ll be assigned as follows: Encanto on Nov. 24 next year, Turning Red on March 11, 2022 (versus Universal’s untitled musical event) and Toy Story origins story Lightyear on June 17, 2022.