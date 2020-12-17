‘Black Mafia Family’: Russell Hornsby, Steve Harris, Kash Doll Join Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Series On Starz

Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give) and Steve Harris (The Practice, Diary of a Mad Black Woman) are set as series regulars in Starz’s drama series Black Mafia Family, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power, Power Book II: Ghost, For Life) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power). Additionally, entertainer and Detroit native Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight has joined the cast in a recurring role. Black Mafia Family is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television. Filming begins in Detroit and Atlanta in 2021.



Black Mafia Family is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. The series is about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

Hornsby plays Charles Flenory, the principled patriarch of the Flenory family and a struggling musician who uses faith, fortitude and humor to keep his family on the straight and narrow as he tries to save Terry from the outsized ambition and influence of his older brother Demetrius

Harris portrays Detective Bryant, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, who has a longstanding relationship with Demetrius Flenory. When Detective Bryant gets assigned to the Down River Area Narcotics Operation – a real life, county-wide assault team on all local drug operations – he is put in direct conflict with Demetrius. Bryant will be forced to choose between his career and his loyalty.

Knight plays Monique, a paralegal for the biggest defense attorney in Detroit and a strong single mom determined to give her daughter a better life. When it comes to being a parent, she’s a practical provider. But away from work and home Monique is creative, adventurous, and one of Demetrius Flenory’s lovers. But Meech and Monique’s relationship is much more than just sex and pillow talk: Monique’s firm represents some of the biggest drug dealers in the city, which gives Meech and Terry an advantage in their rise through the streets.

Jackson will executive produce via his G-Unit Film and Television banner as part of his overall deal with Starz. Huggins also will executive produce with Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Starz. Erin Conroy is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.