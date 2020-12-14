‘Black Adam’ Adds Quintessa Swindell As Cyclone

Quintessa Swindell has joined the cast of New Line/DC’s Black Adam which is set to go into production in Georgia early next year. Swindell play Cyclone aka Maxine Hunkel in the Dwayne Johnson movie. Cycline is a junior member of the Justice Society with the power to manipulate wind and sound. Swindell joins previously announced that Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher who are also members of DC’s Justice Society. Sarah Shahi has also been cast.

Swindell’s credits include HBO’s In Treatment, which the performer is currently filming opposite Uzo Aduba, as well as Netflix’s Trinkets and HBO’s Eurphoria. Swindell can soon be seen in the Neil Burger feature Voyagers opposite Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan for Lionsgate.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, is helming Black Adam. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. The team recently collaborated on Disney’s Jungle Cruise which is set for release on July 30, 2021. FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft. Adam Sztykiel wrote the previous draft.