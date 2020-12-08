‘MNF’, ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Top Monday Ratings As ‘Nurses’ Scrubs In With Soft Debut

Fox’s special Monday edition of I Can See Your Voice topped primetime in early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers, delivering a 2.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 6.78 million viewers in stats boosted by overrun from the network’s coverage of the Washington-Pittsburgh NFL game in some of the country.

The network’s special programming following the game, which also included an installment of Cosmos (0.4, 1.38M), was up significantly from last week’s lineup that included L.A.’s Finest and the finale of Filthy Rich.

On ABC, the regularly scheduled (1.2, 5.30M) took up all the real estate in primetime as Buffalo beat San Francisco in the 49ers’ temporary Arizona home in a game simulcast on ESPN. Like all live sporting events, the numbers for both Fox and NBC are expected to be adjusted in the finals.

NBC kicked off its night with The Voice (0.8, 6.76M), which was down from last week. The two-hour episode served as a lead-in to the premiere of the new medical drama Nurses (0.4, 3.65M), the network’s latest Canadian import (a la Transplant) which is taking the Weakest Link timeslot. The new series was a tick down compared with the last original of the quiz show, but steady with Transplant’s debut in September.

CBS’ The Neighborhood (0.7, 5.16M) stumbled two tenths from last week, while All Rise (0.4, 4.11M) dipped as well. Bob Hearts Abishola (0.6, 5.17M) held steady in the demo and added more eyeballs to its audience compared with last week.

The CW aired all repeats.