‘Big Sky’: Sharon Taylor To Recur On David E. Kelley’s ABC Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Taylor (Altered Carbon) is set for a recurring role on David E. Kelley’s ABC drama series Big Sky.

The series, created by Big Littles Lies’ Kelley and based on C.J Box’s book, follows private detective Cassie Dewell, played by Kylie Bunbury, and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt, played by Katheryn Winnick, who join forces to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Taylor will play Commander Elena Sosa. A decorated twenty year veteran of the Montana Highway Patrol, Elena Sosa has worked her way up the ranks to her current status as Commander. She considers herself a community police officer, and takes that role seriously in her efforts to keep the streets and citizens of Montana safe. Commander Sosa is also a proud member of Montana’s indigenous community, and will work with Cassie and Jenny to bring the kidnappers to justice.

Taylor’s character will be introduced in Tuesday’s midseason finale titled “A Good Day to Die”. The logline: “Jenny and Cassie feel as if they’re closing in on Legarski, but they are racing against the clock as he and Ronald are preparing to move the girls. Jerrie makes one last attempt to convince Ronald to let them go. Elsewhere, Cassie visits Merilee to question her about her husband and Ronald aggressively confronts his mother.”

The series also stars Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie and Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman.

Produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios, Big Sky is exec produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton.

Taylor was a series lead in Canadian mafia series Bad Blood alongside Kim Coates. She was seen in a heavily recurring role in season 2 of Netflix’s Altered Carbon. She previously starred in the drama series Ghost Wars, and as Detective Virginia Panamick, opposite actress Anna Paquin, in the mystery series Bellevue.