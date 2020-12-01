‘Big Sky’: Camille Sullivan, Chad Willett & Patrick Gallagher To Recur In ABC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: As the mystery at the center of Big Sky unfolds, so do the stories of the various characters living in David E. Kelley’s world. Set to join the ABC crime drama’s family are Camille Sullivan, Chad Willett and Patrick Gallagher in recurring roles.

Starring Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe, Big Sky centers on private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who team with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters mysteriously kidnapped by a truck driver in Montana. Upon learning that the kidnapping isn’t an isolated incident, the law officials must race against the clock to prevent any more abductions.

Sullivan and Chad Willet will play Joanie Sullivan and Robert Sullivan, the parents of two kidnapped sisters played by Jade Pettyjohn and Natalie Alyn Lind. The parents, arriving in Helena from out of town, are pushed to their limits as they search for their missing daughters.

Related Story Felicity Huffman To Headline Baseball TV Comedy In Acting Return; ABC Nabs Project Co-Starring Zack Gottsagen From Becky Hartman Edwards & Kapital

Gallagher portrays Sheriff Walter Tubb, an officer for the Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s department. Tubb cares deeply about his Montana community but is often caught between sheriff expectations and wanting to do the right thing.

Based on the book series by C.J. Box, Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with A+E Studios.

Camille Sullivan’s resume includes roles in Unspeakable, The Disappearance, Kingsway and The Birdwatcher. She has appeared in recurring guest star roles in titles including Falling Skies, Man IN The High Castle, Rookie Blues and Hellcats. She is set to star in Shawn Linden’s Hunter Hunter.

Willett most recently appeared in The Good Doctor, Beyond and Broken Diamonds. His roster also includes House MD, bones, The Chronicle, Joan of Arc, Alive and The Cape.

Both Sullivan and Willett are repped by RED Management.

Glee and Night at the Museum actor Gallagher recently appeared in Station 19, Fortunate Son, American Princess and Siren. Additional credits include Captain Marvel, A Dog’s Way Home and Twilight Zone. Gallagher is repped by Lucas Talent and Vanguard Management.