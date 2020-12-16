Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Covid-19 Update: “I’ve Never Been So Afraid Of Christmas,” Says Health Official As California Rolls Out Mobile Field Hospitals, Contemplates Rationing Care

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Big Sky’ Delivers Another Shocking Twist In Fall Finale

Big Sky
ABC/Darko Sikman

Spoiler Alert: The story includes details about the Dec. 15 episode of ABC’s Big Sky.

For a second time in five episodes, ABC’s freshman drama Big Sky ended its telecast with a main character being shot.

In the final second of the series premiere, Ryan Phillippe’s Cody Hoyt was shot dead by Montana State Trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch). In tonight’s fall finale, it was villainous Legarski’s turn to face grave danger.

In the culmination of the episode, “A Good Day to Die,” Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) shot Legarski  in the head during a rescue mission to free the kidnapped girls.

Asked about the fate of his character by TVLine, Carroll Lynch would not reveal whether Legarski is dead or alive but hinted at a possible demise. “I will say that whatever happens is appropriate for this character,” he said.

Created by David E. Kelley based on the book series by C.J. Box, Big Sky follows the investigation into the kidnapping of two sisters on a remote highway in Montana. Following a solid ratings start, fueled by strong delayed and digital viewing, Big Sky recently received an order for six more episodes,

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad