‘Big Sky’ Draws ABC’s Biggest L+7 Multiplatform Ratings For New Series Premiere In More Than 2 Years

Following strong Live+3 ratings lifts, the series premiere of ABC’s new drama Big Sky, featuring that shocking ending, has set new delayed viewing high marks.

After seven days of viewing on linear and digital platforms — with most of the digital consumption coming from Hulu — the viewership for the Big Sky premiere grew to 10.8 million, with its adults 18-49 rating rising to a 2.50. That makes Big Sky the network’s most-watched and highest-rated (in 18-49) series debut since The Rookie in October 2018.

In linear playback only, Big Sky, which marks David E. Kelley’s return to broadcast, spiked by 4.55 million viewers from Live+Same Day to Live+7, the largest playback increase for any show on any network in total viewers in nearly eight months – since the March 30, 2020 telecast of ABC’s The Good Doctor.

Big Sky posted the biggest L+7 playback lift for a new series debut in total viewers (+4.55 million) since September 2018 (NBC’s New Amsterdam) and with adults 18-49 (+0.9 rating points) since February 2020 (Fox’s Lego Masters).

In L+7 linear ratings, Big Sky stood as the strongest drama debut telecast in total viewers (8.7 million) and adults 18-49 (1.5) since Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star on January 19, 2020.