‘Big Sky’: ABC Hands David E. Kelley Drama Six-Episode Back Order

ABC has made its first back-order pickup of the 2020 season, giving David E. Kelley drama Big Sky an additional six episodes.

The crime thriller, which was the network’s first new scripted series of the season to launch, has performed well since its debut on Tuesday, November 17. After seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, the show secured 10.8 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, becoming the network’s highest-rated debut since The Rookie in October 2018.

The show’s second episode also held 100% of its L+3 debut rating among the same demo and increased numbers in total viewing.

The back order take the total number of episodes ordered to 16.

The series, created by Big Littles Lies’ Kelley and based on C.J Box’s book, follows private detective Cassie Dewell, played by Kylie Bunbury, and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt, played by Katheryn Winnick, who join forces to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The premiere [SPOILER ALERT] featured a major surprise twist at the end of the episode when one of the seemingly lead characters, Cody Hoyt, played by Ryan Philippe, was shot dead by State Trooper Rick Legarski, played by John Carroll Lynch.

The series also stars Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie and Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman.

Produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios, Big Sky is exec produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton.