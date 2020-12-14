‘Big Shot’ Disney+ Series Shuts Down Production After Positive Covid-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on Disney+’s upcoming series Big Shot starring John Stamos has been suspended for the rest of 2020, I have learned. According to sources, the decision was made late Thursday night night after a positive Covid-19 test was produced as part of regular screening. I hear the affected individual was in Zone 1 on set, possibly an actor.

According to sources, the person had tested negative multiple times earlier in the week and was tested again as they reported for work around midday on Thursday. That test result came back after the series had wrapped for the day at around 10 PM that day, I hear.

The positive result triggered guidelines set by the state/county and outlined in the Disney production playbook, including contact tracing. Individuals who have been in proximity to the affected individual have been asked to quarantine for two weeks. Production members who showed up for work on Friday were tested and sent home; everyone was paid for the day, I hear.

In light of the pending holidays, production on Big Shot will resume in January. I hear the series had one scene left to shoot from the second-to-last episode, which had been scheduled for Friday, as well as the season finale episode.

Big Shot, which films in Los Angeles, suspended production for a day in November over a test result that was ultimately deemed to be a false positive.

Written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Signature, Big Shot was featured during the presentation at the Disney Investor Day last week.

The 10-episode series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Brad Garrett, who pitched the original idea to Kelley, is an executive producer on the one-hour dramedy, as is frequent Kelley collaborator Bill D’Elia, who directed the first episode.

This is the latest series to pause production over positive Covid tests amid a surge of infections nationwide.