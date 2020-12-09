‘Saint Maud’, ‘His House’ & ‘Rocks’ Lead British Independent Film Award Nominations

Saint Maud leads nominees for the 2020 British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) with 17 nods. Scroll down for the full list of nominees.

Rose Glass’ lauded psychological horror is nominated for Best British Independent Film, Best Screenplay and Best Director, as well as in the debut categories: Breakthrough Producer, Debut Director and Debut Screenwriter. Morfydd Clark is nominated for Best Actress and Jennifer Ehle for Supporting Actress. It also scored a host of technical nominations.

Saint Maud will be taking on Remi Weekes’ His House, which has 16 nominations including for Best Actress and Best Actor for Wunmi Mosaku and Ṣọpe Dirisu, respectively, Rocks, which has 15 nominations, including double nominations for stars Bukky Bakray and Kosar Ali in Best Actress and Supporting Actress and Most Promising Newcomer. D’angleou Osei Kissiedu is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Director Nick Rowland and producer Daniel Emmerson’s first feature Calm With Horses has 10 nominations in the debut categories as well as recognition for performers Cosmo Jarvis (Best Actor), Niamh Algar (Best Supporting Actress, Most Promising Newcomer) and Barry Keoghan (Best Supporting Actor) and for casting director Shaheen Baig.

Florian Zeller’s The Father completes the Best British Independent Film line up. The film has six nominations in total, including a first BIFA nomination for Anthony Hopkins for his portrayal of the titular Father, a man struggling – quite literally – with the realities of the changing circumstances ageing brings.

Riz Ahmed has four BIFA nominations this year: as Best Actor, Debut Screenwriter and Best Screenplay for Mogul Mowgli and also for The Long Goodbye, a short film which he wrote and starred in. Mogul Mowgli co-star Alyy Khan is also recognised in the Supporting Actor category.

The Richard Harris Award, introduced in 2002 in honour of Richard Harris, recognises outstanding contribution to British Film by an actor. Previous winners have been Daniel Day Lewis, Julie Walters, John Hurt, Emma Thompson, Judi Dench and Kristin Scott Thomas in 2019. This year’s recipient will be announced in January.

Winners will be announced in early February. More details of the event are due to be released in January.

The BIFAs usually take place in December but the event has been pushed back this year due to Covid. Given the ongoing pandemic context there is a decent chance the 2020 ceremony will be online.

BIFA 2020 NOMINEES

Best British Independent Film

CALM WITH HORSES Nick Rowland, Joe Murtagh, Daniel Emmerson

THE FATHER Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, Philippe Carcassonne

HIS HOUSE Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward King, Roy Lee, Aidan Elliott, Arnon Milchan

ROCKS Sarah Gavron, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen

SAINT MAUD Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman, Andrea Cornwell

Best Director

SARAH GAVRON Rocks [associate director Anu Henriques] ROSE GLASS Saint Maud NICK ROWLAND Calm With Horses REMI WEEKES His House FLORIAN ZELLER The Father

Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Film

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON Rocks BASSAM TARIQ, RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli REMI WEEKES His House FLORIAN ZELLER, CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON The Father

Best Actress

BUKKY BAKRAY Rocks

MORFYDD CLARK Saint Maud

CLARE DUNNE Herself

WUNMI MOSAKU His House

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH Luxor

Best Actor

RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli ṢỌPẸ́ DÌRÍSÙ His House AMIR EL-MASRY Limbo ANTHONY HOPKINS The Father COSMO JARVIS Calm With Horses

Best Supporting Actress

NIAMH ALGAR Calm With Horses

KOSAR ALI Rocks

JENNIFER EHLE Saint Maud

ASHLEY MADEKWE County Lines

FIONA SHAW Kindred

Best Supporting Actor

HARRIS DICKINSON County Lines BARRY KEOGHAN Calm With Horses ALYY KHAN Mogul Mowgli MERAB NINIDZE The Courier D’ANGELOU OSEI KISSIEDU Rocks

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) sponsored by Kodak & Pinewood

HENRY BLAKE County Lines

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

EVA RILEY Perfect 10

NICK ROWLAND Calm With Horses

REMI WEEKES His House

Breakthrough Producer

DOUGLAS COX Host [also produced by Emily Gotto, Samuel Zimmerman] DANIEL EMMERSON Calm With Horses IRUNE GURTUBAI Limbo [also produced by Angus Lamont] OLIVER KASSMAN Saint Maud [also produced by Andrea Cornwell] EDWARD KING, MARTIN GENTLES His House [also produced by Aidan Elliott, Roy Lee, Arnon Milchan]

Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli [also written by Bassam Tariq]

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON Rocks

JOE MURTAGH Calm With Horses

REMI WEEKES His House

Most Promising Newcomer

NIAMH ALGAR Calm With Horses KOSAR ALI Rocks BUKKY BAKRAY Rocks FRANKIE BOX Perfect 10 CONRAD KHAN County Lines

Best Documentary

THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM Daniel Gordon, Stan Grant, Sarah Thomson, Nick Batzias, Virginia Whitwell, John Battsek

BEING A HUMAN PERSON Fred Scott, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-Jo Ellison

THE REASON I JUMP Jerry Rothwell, Jeremy Dear, Stevie Lee, Al Morrow

RISING PHOENIX Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Greg Nugent, John Battsek, Tatyana McFadden

WHITE RIOT Rubika Shah, Ed Gibbs

The Raindance Discovery Award

JUSTINE Jamie Patterson, Jeff Murphy, Jason Rush, Sarah Drew, Julius Beltrame LOOTED Rene van Pannevis, Kefi Chadwick, Jennifer Eriksson, Jessie Mangum ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES Yemi Bamiro, Will Thorne PERFECT 10 Eva Riley, Jacob Thomas, Bertrand Faivre, Valentina Brazzini ROSE: A LOVE STORY Jennifer Sheridan, April Kelley, Sara Huxley, Matt Stokoe, Rob Taylor, Sophie Rundle

Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK

FILIPIÑANA Rafael Manuel, Naomi Pacifique

THE FORGOTTEN C Molly Manning Walker, Jessi Gutch

THE LONG GOODBYE Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed, Tom Gardner

MANDEM John Ogunmuyiwa, Emily Everdee

SUDDEN LIGHT Sophie Littman, Tom Wood

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

BABYTEETH Shannon Murphy, Rita Kalnejais, Alex White

LES MISÉRABLES Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti, Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral

NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS Eliza Hittman, Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy

NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey

NOTTURNO Gianfranco Rosi, Donatella Palermo, Paolo Del Brocco, Serge Lalou, Camille Laemlé, Orwa Nyrabia, Eva-Maria Weerts

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight

SHAHEEN BAIG Calm With Horses KHARMEL COCHRANE Saint Maud CARMEN CUBA His House DAN JACKSON Limbo LUCY PARDEE Rocks Best Cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks NICK COOKE Limbo BEN FORDESMAN Saint Maud HÉLÈNE LOUVART Rocks ANNIKA SUMMERSON Mogul Mowgli JO WILLEMS His House

Best Costume Design

MICHELE CLAPTON The Secret Garden

RUKA JOHNSON Rocks

TINA KALIVAS Saint Maud

MICHAEL O’CONNOR Ammonite

CHARLOTTE WALTER Misbehaviour

Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film

JULIA BLOCH His House YORGOS LAMPRINOS The Father MAYA MAFFIOLI Rocks BRENNA RANGOTT Host MARK TOWNS Saint Maud

Best Effects

AGNES ASPLUND, MARTIN MALMQVIST Undergods

SCOTT MACINTYRE, BARIŞ KARELI, KRISTYAN MALLETT Saint Maud

PEDRO SABROSA, STEFANO PEPIN His House

Best Make Up & Hair Design

JACQUETTA LEVON Saint Maud

SHARON A MARTIN His House

IVANA PRIMORAC Ammonite

NORA ROBERTSON Rocks

JILL SWEENEY Misbehaviour

Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group

ROQUE BAÑOS His House PAUL CORLEY Mogul Mowgli NAINITA DESAI The Reason I Jump CONNIE FARR, EMILIE LEVIENAISE-FARROUCH Rocks ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI Saint Maud

Best Production Design sponsored by Studio Juice

JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS His House

CRISTINA CASALI Misbehaviour

PETER FRANCIS The Father

MARKETA KORINKOVA, ELO SOODE Undergods

PAULINA RZESZOWSKA Saint Maud

Best Sound supported by Halo Post

ADRIAN BELL, GLENN FREEMANTLE, FRANK KRUSE, BRENDAN NICHOLSON, RICHARD PRYKE His House PAUL DAVIES Saint Maud PAUL DAVIES, ROBERT FARR, NIGEL ALBERMANICHE, IAN MORGAN Mogul Mowgli NICK RYAN, BEN BAIRD, SARA DE OLIVEIRA LIMA The Reason I Jump