Joe Biden To Get Covid-19 Vaccine On Monday; Kamala Harris Will Receive Shot After Christmas

As he promised, Joe Biden will publicly receive the coronavirus vaccine next week and Kamala Harris will get her shot after Christmas.

The doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be administered to the President-elect and Dr. Jill Biden on December 21. The Vice-President-elect and her husband Doug Emhoff will get the vaccine the following week, the transition confirmed on Friday. The separation between the incoming POTUS and VPOTUS is in order to maintain stability in the event of either having an adverse reaction to the shot.

Since frontline healthcare workers started getting the vaccine in the past few days, there have been a spattering of allergic reactions of varying proportions.

Announced on a media call by presumptive White House press secretary Jen Psaki today, the Biden/Harris news comes as outgoing VP Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the vaccine before the cameras on Friday.

No word whether Donald Trump will be getting the vaccine or if he already has. The former Celebrity Apprentice host was infected with the coronavirus in early October and spent several days in Walter Reed Hospital in quite dire straits. After receiving the best medical care available and an experimental routine, Trump puffed out his chest and bragged of his resurrection as the tight race with Biden went into its last weeks.

Earlier this week, Biden said of his vaccination that “I don’t want to get ahead of the line but I want to make sure that we demonstrate to the American people that it’s safe to take.” He added: “We’re working on that plan right now. And when I do it, I’ll do it publicly.”

As the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed hits bumps in its efforts to distribute the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine nationwide, an FDA panel on Thursday approved another Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna. Once that vaccine jumps through a few more procedural hopes, another 20 million doses distributed to Americans by the end of 2020.

Emphasizing the wearing of masks and social distancing frequently, Biden has pledged to distribute “at least 100 million Covid vaccine shots” in his first 100 days in office. The ambitious goal is part of a three-part Covid battleplan the President-elect has laid out to turn the tide in a battered America.

As of today, more than 311,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and there have been over 17.3 million confirmed cases of the disease. Breaking tragic record after tragic record in recent days, the USA has more been hit harder by the coronavirus that any other country on Earth.