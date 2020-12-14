Former Top Disney TV Executive Ben Sherwood Launches Family App Mojo Focused On Youth Sports

Ben Sherwood has unveiled his next venture, almost two years after he stepped down as President of Disney-ABC TV Group and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks in March 2019, after Disney’s acquisition of key Fox assets was completed.

While he was rumored for high-profile executive posts at the time of his exit, Sherwood opted to switch gears with a tech startup. Drawing from his experience as an avid parent-coach of two sons for more than a decade, Sherwood started Mojo, an app catering to young athletes and their families. It is set to launch in early 2021.

Sherwood co-founded Mojo with Reed Shaffner, who serves as the venture’s chief operating officer. The two partnered in October 2019 and raised Series A funding in February 2020. The company’s high-profile financial backers include top producer Tom Werner (The Conners), who is a partner in Fenway Sports Group and chairman of Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox, as well as UTA Ventures, the investment arm of the Hollywood talent agency, and WndrCo, the holding company co-founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Mojo’s first content offerings are being produced by Mandalay Sports, the company behind the Emmy-winning ESPN docuseries The Last Dance.

Sherwood calls Mojo “a mobile app that’s a one-stop coach in a box that is aimed at taking the stress and the chaos out of coaching.”

Mojo will carry exclusive short-form content. That includes instructional videos classified by sport, age and skill level of the young athletes. They are designed to help parents, who comprise 80% of youth sports coaches, and save them hours of browsing YouTube for appropriate clips. The videos will feature well known professional coaches and athletes whose names, along with subscription information, will be revealed closer to launch.

Starting off with informational videos, Mojo’s original slate will eventually expand to include “fun” family entertainment content, Sherwood said.

“Over time we’ll have both instructional content and then we’ll also have the kind of (entertainment) content that kids and families will love to watch, great stories in sports for kids and families, great characters and great teams,” he said. “We’ve also got a bunch of projects in the works that are about the hilarious, crazy, wacky side of these sports that we’ve all seen from the sidelines on the field.”

http://www.TheSurvivorsClub.org more than a decade ago. Former senior broadcast producer for NBC’s Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, executive producer of ABC’s Good Morning America and President of ABC News, Sherwood took over the top Disney-ABC TV Group post in 2015. His duties included oversight of the kids-focused Disney Channels Worldwide; he also sat on the board of Hulu for five years. His expansive background informed his post-Disney career decision. This is the latest career pivot for Sherwood whose career to date has spanned TV news and entertainment, fiction and non-fiction writing as well as Internet entrepreneurship by launchingmore than a decade ago. Former senior broadcast producer for NBC’s Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, executive producer of ABC’s Good Morning America and President of ABC News, Sherwood took over the top Disney-ABC TV Group post in 2015. His duties included oversight of the kids-focused Disney Channels Worldwide; he also sat on the board of Hulu for five years. His expansive background informed his post-Disney career decision.

As a parent coach in various sports, including soccer and baseball, basketball, flag football, on both coasts, “I’ve seen the incredible power of great coaches to connect with kids,” he said. “And what I felt when I was wrapping up at Disney was a huge opportunity to be in this new sports space to make the experience more fun and less stressful for 50 million kids who play sports in the U.S. and 500 million around the world. I thought that, rather than just put on the uniform of another media company and go to work for another team, I would try something brand new. I think that sports, like traditional entertainment, is storytelling and content reach, and I’m going to use everything I’ve learned at Disney-ABC and across my career as we try to go after this new sports market with a mobile app that is trying to make sports more fun for everybody.”

The career path of Sherwood’s Mojo partner, Shaffner, also has taken a number of turns, from elite club soccer teams in Florida to Duke to Microsoft, Zynga, Scopely, and Workpop, a company he co-founded and later sold. In addition to a respected technology and product leader, Shaffner is a volunteer coach in Culver City. “Reed is a world-class technologist, and I have humility about the technology side, so Reed is really leading the way,” Sherwood said. “So, I think that we have kind of a one plus one equal three situation where, with my background in content and storytelling and Reed’s background in technology, we think that we’re really positioned for when we launch to make a real difference in youth sports.