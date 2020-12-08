Ben Schwartz & Ayo Edebiri To Lead Netflix Interactive Special ‘We Lost Our Human’ From ‘Pinky Malinky’ Creators

Parks and Recreation alum Ben Schwartz and Big Mouth star Ayo Edebiri will to voice a new interactive choose-your-own-adventure special for Netflix.

The pair are set to lead the voice cast of 2D-animated special We Lost Our Human from Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt, creators of Nickelodeon and Netflix series Pinky Malinky.

It is the streamer’s latest interactive special. The company did one for the drama Black Mirror and another for comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Schwartz, who also stars in Netflix’s Space Force, voices Pud, while Edebiri, who replaced Schwartz’s onscreen Parks and Rec sister Jenny Slate as the voice of Missy in Big Mouth, voices Ham. The cast also includes Adrienne C. Moore, Lauren Tom, Jon Glaser, Henry Rollins, Lucas Grabeel and Matty Cardarople.

Audiences will choose to experience the story from the perspective of a self-involved cat (Pud) or a loving, hyperactive dog (Ham), who wake up one day to find that their human and all humans have disappeared from Earth. Desperate to find their owner, these two homebound pets venture out into the world for the first time to discover strange mysteries, meet bizarre creatures and maybe — with the audience’s help — save the universe along the way.

Creators Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt will serve as executive producers and directors and wrote the screenplay alongside Laura Sreebny and Nick Arciaga.

“Creating a huge interactive project has been an exciting challenge and gave us a unique chance to approach Pud and Ham’s story outside of a traditional format,” Asbjoern and Garbutt said in a statement. “We got to explore their many parallel and interwoven paths, which resulted in our story room becoming a complex web of post-it notes, push pins and string. Quite a dizzying sight for anyone witnessing one of our story pitches.”

Curtis Lelash, Director of Original Animation at Netflix, added: “We Lost Our Human combines the very best of animation, comedy and interactivity, expanding the possibilities of how stories are told today. We can’t wait for audiences of all ages to take this hilarious journey with Pud and Ham, because their fate rests in the audiences hands — literally.”