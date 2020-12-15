Ben Mendelsohn Joins Shailene Woodley In Serial Killer Thriller ‘Misanthrope’

EXCLUSIVE: Primetime Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Ben Mendelsohn has joined FilmNation’s serial killer thriller Misanthrope, the Shailene Woodley serial killer thriller we first told you about during Cannes 2019.

Woodley stars as a talented but troubled cop who is recruited by the FBI to help profile and track a murderer. Mendelsohn will play the lead cop in the feature directed by Damian Szifron (Wild Tales) which he co-scripted with Jonathan Wakeham. Cameras roll, I hear, in two weeks. Producers are Woodley, Aaron Ryder and Stuart Manashil.

Mendelsohn is currently filming MGM’s Cyrano from filmmaker Joe Wright which stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Brian Tyree Henry. Mendelsohn was also recently to be starring opposite Samuel L. Jackson in the new Marvel/Disney+ series Secret Invasion. The Melbourne, Victoria Australia native can currently be seen in the Shannon Murphy directed movie Babyteeth.

Mendelsohn’s feature credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Ready Player One, The Dark Knight Rises, Captain Marvel, The Place Beyond the Pines, The New World and Animal Kingdom. He won a 2016 Primetime Emmy for his supporting turn as Danny Rayburn on the Netflix drama series Bloodline, a role for which he also nabbed two more Emmy noms. He was also Golden Globe nominated for the part in 2016.

Mendelsohn is repped by WME and United Management.