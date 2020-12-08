‘Beasts of No Nation’ EPs Acquire Rights To ‘Dying To Be Me’ Memoir By Anita Moorjani

EXCLUSIVE: Beasts of No Nation and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker executive producers Christine Holder and Mark Holder of Wonder Street have set a feature adaptation to Anita Moorjani’s memoir, Dying To Be Me: My Journey from Cancer, to Near Death, to True Healing.

Released in 2014, Moorjani’s novel is about her almost four-year journey fighting cancer. He body, overwhelmed by the malignant cells spreading throughout her system, began shutting down and she lost consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, Anita found that her condition had miraculously improved and that there was no trace of cancer in her body. After years of struggling to forge her own path while trying to meet everyone else’s expectations, she had the realization, as a result of her epiphany on the other side, that she had the power to heal herself and that there are miracles in the universe that she had never even imagined.

Wonder Street is producing the pic with Colet Abedi, Jasmine Abedi and Brian Zagorski of 04 Entertainment and Liat Gerszt of Sylvirgale Productions

Said Moorjani, “I’m really excited to share my story with a greater audience, to help as many people know what’s possible! I’m honored to have such inclusive partners who truly believe in storyteller diversity and representation ”

Wonder Street’s forthcoming release The Mauritanian, starring Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley, Zachary Levi, and Benedict Cumberbatch, hits theaters on Feb 19, via STXfilms. The Kevin Macdonald-directed thriller follows Nancy Hollander (Foster) who attempts to do the difficult: legally defend and represent one of the men accused of facilitating the World Trade Center attacks. Joined by her associate Teri Duncan (Woodley), Hollander must endure federal skepticism to ensure a just decision and get her client out of the harsh conditions of the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

04 Entertainment current development slate includes a scripted and unscripted series centered around the Famous United States Military Academy, West Point, a feature film based on a USA Today bestselling young adult series written by K.A. Tucker, and a film with NY Times bestselling author Karina Halle.