BBC Select: BBC Studios To Launch Subscription Streaming Service In U.S. & Canada

BBC Studios has pulled the curtain back on its latest global streamer, BBC Select, which will go live across the U.S. and Canada early next year and is being characterized as a TV service for “independent thinkers.”

BBC Select will launch on Amazon Prime Video and the Apple TV app and will specialize in factual programming, spotlighting culture, politics, and ideas. BBC Studios added that it will celebrate diverse voices with a candid, unbiased, and sometimes playful lens.

Its initial slate of shows will feature Louis Theroux’s BBC documentaries Selling Sex and Surviving America’s Most Hated Family, as well as Channel 4’s Grayson Perry: Big American Road Trip.

Exclusives include classicist Mary Beard’s Shock of the Nude, Reggie Yates in China, Putin – A Russian Spy Story, and Adam Curtis’ All Watched Over By Machines Of Loving Grace.

“BBC Select is for those who crave knowledge, new perspectives, and programs that are not your standard fare,” said Louise la Grange, general manager and launch director. “BBC Select will combine a rich line up of never-before-seen shows in the U.S. and Canada with a prized portfolio of thought-provoking, eye-opening programs.”

The service will sit alongside BBC Studios’ existing portfolio of international channels, including BBC Earth and BBC Brit, as well as BritBox, its joint-venture streamer with ITV. The BBC teased BBC Select in its annual plan earlier this year, saying it will be a version of BBC Four for the world.

BBC Select’s launch date, pricing, and full content lineup will be revealed at a later date.