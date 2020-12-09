BBC America Buys Laura Carmichael-Narrated Wildlife Doc Series ‘A Wild Year On Earth’ From Blue Ant Int’l

EXCLUSIVE: A Wild Year on Earth, a six-part wildlife documentary series narrated by Downton Abbey star Laura Carmichael, is heading to BBC America.

The cable network has acquired the series, which is produced by Northern Pictures, from distributor Blue Ant International. It will air the series on its natural history strand Wonderstruck in early 2021.

The series, which was originally commissioned by SVOD service Love Nature, follows seasonal events of the natural world including migration, rebirth and transformation. Filmed in 4K, it was shot including migration, rebirth and transformation and features the likes of black kites hunting in the flames of wildfire. Over the course of a turbulent year, the series reveals how the natural world and all of its creatures are connected to the Earth’s seasonal patterns, which, in the 21st Century, are becoming more extreme and dangerously unpredictable.

A Wild Year on Earth was exec produced by Karina Holden and series produced by Daniella Ortega.

“BBC America is the perfect home for this stunning, blue-chip natural history series,” said Ludo Dufour, SVP, International Co-Productions and Sales, Blue Ant International. “The episodes provide multi-faceted viewpoints on wildlife and nature at a time when audiences are more engaged than ever with the future of our natural world.”

“Laura Carmichael leads us on an epic journey through the seasons of our amazing and unpredictable planet,” added Courtney Thomasma, Executive Director, BBC America. “At this unprecedented time, we’ve never been more committed to providing access and promoting connection to our natural world. We look forward to sharing A Wild Year on Earth with U.S. viewers as part of our 24-hour destination for wildlife and wonder, Wonderstruck, in 2021.”