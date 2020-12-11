Click to Skip Ad
‘Baymax!’, ‘Tiana’, ‘Moana & ‘Zootopia+’ Series Set For Disney+

Disney+

Four popular Disney animated movies are getting Disney+ series offshoots, the company announced during today’s Disney Investor Day.

Big Hero sidekick, health care robot Baymax, is getting his own series. Set in San Fransokyo, it gives Baymax new powers as he zips around to help people.

Two popular Disney princesses will headline long-form musical series, Princess and the Frog‘s Tiana and Moana‘s title heroine.

Additionally, Disney+ will be the home of Zootopia+, a short-former spinoff which features some of the movie’s most popular characters, Fru Fru, Tiger Dancers and Flash the sloth. They will star in reality shows like The Real Mousewives of Little Rodentia and So You Think You Can Prance.

Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana will debut in 2022; Moana, the series, in 2023.

 

