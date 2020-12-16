Barack Obama Reveals ‘The Boys’, ‘The Good Place’ Among Titles In His TV Watchlist

President Barack Obama shared his television watchlist, which included some of the year’s buzziest and award-winning shows.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where the former POTUS also spoke about the writing process for his latest memoir A Promised Land, Obama revealed that among his favorite shows of the moment are The Boys, The Good Place, Better Call Saul and HBO’s Emmy-winning Watchmen.

“Better Call Saul, because of its great characters and examination of the dark side of the American dream. The Good Place — it’s a wise and sweet combination of goofy comedy and big philosophical questions. And Watchmen and The Boys, for how they turn superhero conventions on their heads to lay bare issues of race, capitalism, and the distorting effects of corporate power and mass media,” Obama said, when asked about the television titles that help him relax. “Oh, and the NBA playoffs — because it’s hoops!”

Not too long after Obama revealed his watch list, cast members and showrunners of the former president’s favorite shows reacted to the praise.

“Ummm. You guys? HOLY. SHIT,” said The Boys showrunner and creator Eric Kripke on Twitter. “Thanks for watching, @BarackObama. If you ever wanna hang out, hit me up in my DM’s. (But seriously this is amazing, THANKS for the shout out)”

The Boys lead actor Jack Quaid also expressed excitement and pride in President Obama’s picks. Antony Starr joined his fellow The Boys team members in celebrating the shout out.

“If the boys is good enough for Obama…it’s good enough,” Starr tweeted.

The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden also shared her reaction to the NBC series being one of the political figure’s favorite titles of the moment, nothing that “The first time I heard @BarackObama liked @nbcthegoodplace I fell to the floor. For real.”

Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk only shared one word to articulate his feelings on social media: “Neat”

See the reactions below.

I was today years old when I found out president ⁦@BarackObama⁩ watches ⁦@TheBoysTV⁩. Can I stay this age forever? https://t.co/pWwunqJYjo — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) December 15, 2020