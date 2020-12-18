Barack Obama Names Favorite Films & TV Shows Of 2020

What, no Crown? There’s no spot for the royals on former President Barack Obama’s list of favorite TV shows and movies of 2020 but many of the year’s other buzzy programs are present and accounted for.

Among his chosen top TV shows: The Queen’s Gambit, Mrs. America, Better Call Saul, The Good Lord Bird, Michael Jordan documentary series The Last Dance, and Michaela Coel’s drama I May Destroy You. (See Obama’s complete lists below.)

Last year, Obama chose only three favorite TV shows, but bumped the number to 10 this year in recognition of the “blurring” of lines between film and TV.

“Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year,” Obama wrote in his tweet, “and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format.”

On the film side, Obama’s choices include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Boys State, Lovers Rock and, in the spirit of no false modesty, Crip Camp, the documentary produced by the Obamas’ company Higher Ground.

Here are the complete lists:

MOVIES

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Beanpole

Bacurau

Nomadland

Soul

Lovers Rock

Collective

Mank

Martin Eden

Let Him Go

Time

Boys State

Selah And The Spades

Crip Camp

TV:

Better Call Saul

The Queen’s Gambit

I May Destroy You

The Boys

The Good Lord Bird

Devs

The Last Dance

Mrs. America

The Good Place

City So Real